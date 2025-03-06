Harry Potter fan dreams of the “premier class”

The atmosphere on the club's own float at the Mainz Rose Monday parade was outstanding and the players were celebrated by the fans in the city. "It was our day off, everyone was excited and the fantastic weather played into our hands. Of course we had to pull ourselves together, but we were definitely allowed to have a beer or two," winked Phillipp Mwene. In a Harry Potter costume, he was right in the middle of the action instead of just being there. "I ordered the costume a week in advance, I'm a fan of the films and books." The 31-year-old has been working his magic with Mainz in Germany's Bundesliga since the start of the season, and coach Bo Henriksen's side have also broken a record! After 24 league rounds, Mainz had already collected 41 points, the most the club had ever scored at that point. To top it all off, the high-flyers are currently in fourth place and have their ticket to the Champions League in the bag. Last season, they battled against relegation for a long time, with Mainz ending up in 13th place. "Our first goal was to stay in the league, but now we want to stay in the mix and dream of international business," says the Viennese.