Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Krone Plus Logo

ÖFB footballer Mwene

Harry Potter fan dreams of the “premier class”

Nachrichten
06.03.2025 10:13

ÖFB defender Phillipp Mwene is working his magic with Mainz in the Bundesliga. The perennial favorite is sensationally on course for the Champions League with his team. In March, the national team is set to secure promotion to the Nations League (A-League) at the second attempt.

0 Kommentare

The atmosphere on the club's own float at the Mainz Rose Monday parade was outstanding and the players were celebrated by the fans in the city. "It was our day off, everyone was excited and the fantastic weather played into our hands. Of course we had to pull ourselves together, but we were definitely allowed to have a beer or two," winked Phillipp Mwene. In a Harry Potter costume, he was right in the middle of the action instead of just being there. "I ordered the costume a week in advance, I'm a fan of the films and books." The 31-year-old has been working his magic with Mainz in Germany's Bundesliga since the start of the season, and coach Bo Henriksen's side have also broken a record! After 24 league rounds, Mainz had already collected 41 points, the most the club had ever scored at that point. To top it all off, the high-flyers are currently in fourth place and have their ticket to the Champions League in the bag. Last season, they battled against relegation for a long time, with Mainz ending up in 13th place. "Our first goal was to stay in the league, but now we want to stay in the mix and dream of international business," says the Viennese.

Krone Plus LogoWeiterlesen mit Krone+

Mehr Krone+ Artikel

Porträt von Lukas Schneider
Lukas Schneider
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit

Mehr Krone+ Artikel

Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf