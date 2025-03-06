ÖFB footballer Mwene
Harry Potter fan dreams of the “premier class”
ÖFB defender Phillipp Mwene is working his magic with Mainz in the Bundesliga. The perennial favorite is sensationally on course for the Champions League with his team. In March, the national team is set to secure promotion to the Nations League (A-League) at the second attempt.
The atmosphere on the club's own float at the Mainz Rose Monday parade was outstanding and the players were celebrated by the fans in the city. "It was our day off, everyone was excited and the fantastic weather played into our hands. Of course we had to pull ourselves together, but we were definitely allowed to have a beer or two," winked Phillipp Mwene. In a Harry Potter costume, he was right in the middle of the action instead of just being there. "I ordered the costume a week in advance, I'm a fan of the films and books." The 31-year-old has been working his magic with Mainz in Germany's Bundesliga since the start of the season, and coach Bo Henriksen's side have also broken a record! After 24 league rounds, Mainz had already collected 41 points, the most the club had ever scored at that point. To top it all off, the high-flyers are currently in fourth place and have their ticket to the Champions League in the bag. Last season, they battled against relegation for a long time, with Mainz ending up in 13th place. "Our first goal was to stay in the league, but now we want to stay in the mix and dream of international business," says the Viennese.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.