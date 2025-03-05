After guilty verdicts: Need for action identified

When four former VP grandees - namely the former state governor Karlheinz Rüdisser (ÖVP) and the three ex-Wirtschaftsbund executives Hans Peter Metzler, Jürgen Kessler and Walter Natter - are sentenced to fines for accepting benefits in order to influence or giving benefits in order to influence, then that is quite something. Even though the sentences are not yet legally binding and Judge Theo Rümmele emphasized at the sentencing hearing that he was not accusing any of those involved of malicious intent, alarm bells are ringing among the opposition parties.