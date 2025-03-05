Baby without a father: the serious consequences of an accident

The cute little boy, just a few months old and with a pacifier in his mouth, is sitting in the baby carriage. Next to him are a number of grieving relatives who gathered in courtroom 204 of the Salzburg Provincial Court on Wednesday. A tragic traffic accident on May 11, 2024 took the life of their loved one: an Upper Austrian (29). A 19-year-old worker from Romania also succumbed to his injuries that morning on the B320 near Radstadt. Both fatalities were passengers in small trucks that had collided head-on. One of the drivers, a Romanian (28), has to explain himself to the judge for involuntary manslaughter and involuntary bodily harm: "I'm very sorry" - those are his first words. He didn't want to harm anyone, he says audibly contrite. However, he can barely remember the accident: "I only saw a white vehicle in front of me and I tried to avoid it. That's when I woke up."