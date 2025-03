Smoke alarms saved lives in two cases

Door forced open

"We heard the loud beeping ourselves on site and had to force open the locked door," explains commander Jürgen Penkner. The 21-year-old resident had probably fallen asleep while cooking pasta under the influence of alcohol and did not hear the alarm. The burnt cooking residue was extinguished and the apartment was ventilated. A smoke alarm also saved a family in Bad Hall. A fire had also broken out in the cellar there during the night, and those affected, who were already asleep, were able to escape in time.