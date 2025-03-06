75 auctions have already taken place

And the rush for shelves, books, desks and the like was huge. "We have already held 75 auctions and auctioned off more than 16,000 items," reveals Aurena-Tech Managing Director Jürgen Blematl. There is still a lot of stock left in the main warehouse in St. Pölten, where 10,000 cubic meters of garden and outdoor furniture were stored. "The auctions will continue here in the spring," says Blematl. "The branches are essentially complete," adds Norbert Lehner.