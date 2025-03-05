Prominent names
Because of sweets: who is celebrating a comeback in the National Council
The formation of the government has also had an impact on the National Council, as twelve former MPs have been rewarded with a ministerial post or a state secretariat. This has resulted in various (prominent) comebacks - especially for the ÖVP.
The ÖVP has been hit the hardest. Six seats have to be reallocated, three of them via the federal list as well as two Lower Austrian and one Tyrolean seat.
Irene Neumann-Hartberger has decided to enter the National Council via a federal mandate instead of the mandate of ÖVP leader Christian Stocker in the constituency of Lower Austria South. As announced by the ÖVP Lower Austria, Stocker's mandate goes to Thomas Elian, municipal party chairman of Schwarzau am Steinfeld (district of Neunkirchen).
Second and third place among the federal successors go to the previous education spokesperson Rudolf Taschner and Kira Grünberg, both of whom have already been represented in the National Council in the past two legislative periods.
Cable car lobbyist Franz Hörl still has to wait
After them, it would be the turn of cable car lobbyist Franz Hörl. He will probably return to the National Council at the latest when Karoline Edtstadler joins the Salzburg state government in the middle of the year.
Norbert Totschnig's seat on the Tyrolean state list also became vacant. This goes to lawyer Jakob Grüner. Friedrich Ofenauer returns to the National Council via Gerhard Karner's Lower Austrian state list mandate.
Four SPÖ by-elections
There are four by-elections for the SPÖ. Eva Maria Holzleitner's Upper Austrian seat means the return of Elisabeth Feichtinger. Jörg Leichtfried's seat goes to Manfred Harrer from Eastern Styria. In addition, two seats on the federal list became vacant. These go to former State Secretary Muna Duzdar and Federal Managing Director Klaus Seltenheim.
In the NEOS party, the seats of Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Josef Schellhorn must be filled. The Carinthian state spokesman Janos Juvan will move up via the federal list and the IT employee Ines Holzegger via the Vienna state list.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
