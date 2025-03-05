Salzburg has the second-lowest car ownership rate

Strong east-west divide outside Vienna

"There are big differences both between the federal states and between the cities. Outside of Vienna, there is a strong east-west divide," notes VCÖ expert Michael Schwendinger. At 284 per 1,000 people, the number of private cars in relation to the population is lowest in Vienna. Salzburg is followed by Tyrol (468) and Vorarlberg (469), the two other western federal states. Burgenland has the highest level of private car motorization at 614, ahead of Carinthia with 581 and Lower Austria with 572.