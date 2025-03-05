Vorteilswelt
Country comparison

Salzburg has the second-lowest car ownership rate

Nachrichten
05.03.2025 14:00

In a comparison of federal states, Salzburg has the second lowest number of private cars per 1,000 inhabitants at 465, as a current VCÖ analysis based on data from Statistics Austria shows. A low car ownership rate is a sign of a comparatively more diverse range of mobility options. 

Among the provincial capitals, Salzburg has the third-lowest private car ownership rate after Vienna and Innsbruck. Of the 328,000 cars in the state of Salzburg, only 266,400 are owned by private households, the rest are company cars. This means that there are 465 private cars per 1,000 inhabitants, as the VCÖ analysis based on data from Statistics Austria shows. Salzburg therefore has the second-lowest number of private cars per 1,000 people after the federal capital of Vienna.

Strong east-west divide outside Vienna
"There are big differences both between the federal states and between the cities. Outside of Vienna, there is a strong east-west divide," notes VCÖ expert Michael Schwendinger. At 284 per 1,000 people, the number of private cars in relation to the population is lowest in Vienna. Salzburg is followed by Tyrol (468) and Vorarlberg (469), the two other western federal states. Burgenland has the highest level of private car motorization at 614, ahead of Carinthia with 581 and Lower Austria with 572.

"In the past, a low number of cars was a sign of a shortage, today it is a sign of a diverse range of mobility options with an improved public transport network and the opportunity for the population to be mobile on foot or by bike on many everyday journeys," explains VCÖ expert Michael Schwendinger.

Salzburg is also on the podium among the provincial capitals: After Vienna and Innsbruck, the city of Salzburg has the third lowest number of private cars per 1,000 people at 383, informs the VCÖ.

Several hundred euros saved per month
"In cities, more and more households are able to be mobile without their own car. This means that the population is not only more environmentally friendly, but also more cost-efficiently mobile," explains VCÖ expert Schwendinger. Car-free households save an average of several hundred euros per month in mobility costs.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
