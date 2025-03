Two residential buildings in flames: 43 residents fled

Roof truss in flames again

A change of scene to St. Martin im Lungau: the local fire department also had to be called out there early Wednesday morning. Parts of the balcony and roof truss on the second floor of a residential building caught fire. "23 people in the house left the building unharmed before the fire department arrived," said district fire brigade commander Thomas Keidel. The firefighters also had to open the roof to get to the source of the fire.