Council of Ministers at 11 a.m.

SPÖ can chalk up its first sweet decision

Nachrichten
05.03.2025 06:00

After 155 days of standstill and not one significant decision in parliament, the new three-party government now wants to get going quickly. As the "Krone" has learned, the rent brake pushed through by the SPÖ will be passed today in the first meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The first step will be to put the brakes on old, council and cooperative apartments. The inflation adjustment will be completely suspended this year, limited to one percent in 2026 and two percent in 2027. An inflation-dampening regulation will be set for new builds in a later stage.

This will save an average of 200 euros in old buildings, rising to 300 euros in 2027. In municipal buildings, the savings will be 130 euros this year (2027: 180 euros). In cooperative apartments, people will pay an average of 47 euros less, compared to 70 euros in 2027. In total, almost 1.5 million households will benefit, more than half of which are in cooperative apartments, 340,000 in older buildings and 277,000 in municipal buildings.

Grand entrance at the Federal Chancellery
The first Council of Ministers of the three-party coalition of ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS begins at 11 am. At 10.45 a.m. there will be doorsteps by the party leaders Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP), Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS). After the Council of Ministers, at 12 noon, there will be a press foyer with State Secretary Alexander Pröll (ÖVP), State Secretary Michaela Schmidt (SPÖ) and Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos).

Austerity measures are also likely to be adopted
The second important point where speed is of the essence is the budget. As a "carrier rocket" without any relevant content for the time being, the Budget Restructuring Measures Act, for example, is on the agenda for Friday's meeting in the House.

The government presents itself to the National Council on Friday (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
The government presents itself to the National Council on Friday
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

The most diverse savings plans such as the bank levy and the abolition of educational leave could be included here. From 2026, there should then be a "reliable successor regulation" for educational leave. Other measures, such as the end of the VAT exemption for photovoltaic systems, could also be decided now.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

