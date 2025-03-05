SPÖ can chalk up its first sweet decision

This will save an average of 200 euros in old buildings, rising to 300 euros in 2027. In municipal buildings, the savings will be 130 euros this year (2027: 180 euros). In cooperative apartments, people will pay an average of 47 euros less, compared to 70 euros in 2027. In total, almost 1.5 million households will benefit, more than half of which are in cooperative apartments, 340,000 in older buildings and 277,000 in municipal buildings.