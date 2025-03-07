“We now have a labor shortage”

Do you use the training courses and services offered by the Chamber of Commerce yourself and how do you view this offer?

Hardly at all. I know that it exists and, like many entrepreneurs, I am hardly aware of the service portfolio. Apart from the things that run via the Wifi, which are already known, there's the course book. This service in quotation marks is also partly prescribed, again due to the Chamber of Commerce Act. I was also personally affected by this in the catering sector. With the small kiosk, I was limited to eight rating places in the catering sector. And to be able to serve nine, let alone open beer, I would have had to do the qualification course for gastronomy. That means doing everything: Hotel business, how to cut up a pig, what types of wine are there? Why is all this necessary?