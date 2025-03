Week 44: Final series & transfer news in the lower house

Ice hockey: In the Carinthian League Division I, 1st EHC Althofen made it to the final. In the fifth game against the Hornets from Spittal, they won 5:2 and will now face Steindorf in the final game for the title - as they have done for the last three years. There, however, the cracks from Lake Ossiach managed to win the opening game 4:3.