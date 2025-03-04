Vorteilswelt
The most beautiful costumes

Creativity had free rein at the end

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 18:00

The carnival jesters knew how to make the most of the last day before Lent. There were no limits to the ingenuity of the costumes on Shrove Tuesday, as was evident in Innsbruck.

0 Kommentare

The sun shone down from the sky on Tuesday in sync with the carnival jesters of the provincial capital and ensured that one less layer had to be put on underneath the costume. In the St. Nikolaus district, where both the carnival guild and the Sandwirt had set up stages, sales were probably good. And in Maria-Theresien-Straße, costumed people of all ages were already bustling about at the family carnival in the early afternoon.

Best friends Paul (left) and Leander came riding in on dinosaurs. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Best friends Paul (left) and Leander came riding in on dinosaurs.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Nina and Felix tried out the games on offer with mom Melanie. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Nina and Felix tried out the games on offer with mom Melanie.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Ten-year-old Finja showed off her Christmas tree costume. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Ten-year-old Finja showed off her Christmas tree costume.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
The "Wattener Goggeler" had a lot of fun. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
The "Wattener Goggeler" had a lot of fun.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
The "Höttinger Nudl" was diligently distributed. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
The "Höttinger Nudl" was diligently distributed.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Safety measures stepped up
While carnival groups performed in front of the stage, firefighters danced with Indians and gardeners with hippies just a few meters away. Security was provided by barriers, police and security guards.

The police guarded the venue. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
The police guarded the venue.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

The guests were not unsettled by this. A little away from the stage, children's laughter mingled with the sounds of a clown band at the spacious play station, and friends paraded through the city in group costumes. One in particular stood out from the clique: Lisa's hair stood out in thin, spiky spikes in all directions from her head. "That took seven hours today," she revealed with a laugh, "and one and a half cans of hairspray."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nicole Greiderer
Nicole Greiderer
