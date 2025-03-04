Creativity had free rein at the end

The sun shone down from the sky on Tuesday in sync with the carnival jesters of the provincial capital and ensured that one less layer had to be put on underneath the costume. In the St. Nikolaus district, where both the carnival guild and the Sandwirt had set up stages, sales were probably good. And in Maria-Theresien-Straße, costumed people of all ages were already bustling about at the family carnival in the early afternoon.