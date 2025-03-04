The most beautiful costumes
Creativity had free rein at the end
The carnival jesters knew how to make the most of the last day before Lent. There were no limits to the ingenuity of the costumes on Shrove Tuesday, as was evident in Innsbruck.
The sun shone down from the sky on Tuesday in sync with the carnival jesters of the provincial capital and ensured that one less layer had to be put on underneath the costume. In the St. Nikolaus district, where both the carnival guild and the Sandwirt had set up stages, sales were probably good. And in Maria-Theresien-Straße, costumed people of all ages were already bustling about at the family carnival in the early afternoon.
Safety measures stepped up
While carnival groups performed in front of the stage, firefighters danced with Indians and gardeners with hippies just a few meters away. Security was provided by barriers, police and security guards.
The guests were not unsettled by this. A little away from the stage, children's laughter mingled with the sounds of a clown band at the spacious play station, and friends paraded through the city in group costumes. One in particular stood out from the clique: Lisa's hair stood out in thin, spiky spikes in all directions from her head. "That took seven hours today," she revealed with a laugh, "and one and a half cans of hairspray."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.