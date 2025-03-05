Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trial in Feldkirch

Kurd paid a high price for his courage

Nachrichten
05.03.2025 06:05

A Kurdish man tried to settle a dispute in the lakeside facilities in Bregenz and ended up being beaten up himself. The two perpetrators had to answer for grievous bodily harm at Feldkirch Regional Court on Tuesday.

0 Kommentare

"They acted with a brutality that is unparalleled," said public prosecutor Wilfried Siegele at the start of the trial. The perpetrator, a 21-year-old Turk, had attacked and seriously injured a Kurd in the Bregenz lakeside facilities at the end of September. And all because the victim showed civil courage and wanted to settle an argument between the two accused and a young man. "I was walking by the lake with a friend when I saw the first defendant hitting a young man. 'Stop it, brother,' I shouted several times. When I approached them, the defendant came at me," said the victim, visibly moved on the witness stand. "The first defendant pulled the Kurd to the ground and hit him in the face with a sharp stone so hard that he suffered a concussion and a fracture to his eye socket. The perpetrator then pulled out a knife and used it to attack the man lying on the ground again. After the victim had successfully defended himself, the 22-year-old second defendant held the victim while his accomplice struck the victim several times," the public prosecutor quotes from the criminal complaint. After the crime, the attackers fled, but were caught by the police shortly afterwards.

Two guilty verdicts
During the trial, both defendants pleaded not guilty and tried to convince the court that they were the actual victims. However, the judge and public prosecutor believed the accounts of the two witnesses, who had also identified the defendants as the perpetrators. The council therefore found the first defendant guilty of grievous bodily harm and sentenced him to eight months in prison and a fine of 3360 euros. The second defendant got off with a fine of 600 euros. The Council awarded the victim 350 euros in partial compensation for pain and suffering.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Chantal Dorn
Chantal Dorn
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf