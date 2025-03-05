Trial in Feldkirch
Kurd paid a high price for his courage
A Kurdish man tried to settle a dispute in the lakeside facilities in Bregenz and ended up being beaten up himself. The two perpetrators had to answer for grievous bodily harm at Feldkirch Regional Court on Tuesday.
"They acted with a brutality that is unparalleled," said public prosecutor Wilfried Siegele at the start of the trial. The perpetrator, a 21-year-old Turk, had attacked and seriously injured a Kurd in the Bregenz lakeside facilities at the end of September. And all because the victim showed civil courage and wanted to settle an argument between the two accused and a young man. "I was walking by the lake with a friend when I saw the first defendant hitting a young man. 'Stop it, brother,' I shouted several times. When I approached them, the defendant came at me," said the victim, visibly moved on the witness stand. "The first defendant pulled the Kurd to the ground and hit him in the face with a sharp stone so hard that he suffered a concussion and a fracture to his eye socket. The perpetrator then pulled out a knife and used it to attack the man lying on the ground again. After the victim had successfully defended himself, the 22-year-old second defendant held the victim while his accomplice struck the victim several times," the public prosecutor quotes from the criminal complaint. After the crime, the attackers fled, but were caught by the police shortly afterwards.
Two guilty verdicts
During the trial, both defendants pleaded not guilty and tried to convince the court that they were the actual victims. However, the judge and public prosecutor believed the accounts of the two witnesses, who had also identified the defendants as the perpetrators. The council therefore found the first defendant guilty of grievous bodily harm and sentenced him to eight months in prison and a fine of 3360 euros. The second defendant got off with a fine of 600 euros. The Council awarded the victim 350 euros in partial compensation for pain and suffering.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.