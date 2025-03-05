Kurd paid a high price for his courage

"They acted with a brutality that is unparalleled," said public prosecutor Wilfried Siegele at the start of the trial. The perpetrator, a 21-year-old Turk, had attacked and seriously injured a Kurd in the Bregenz lakeside facilities at the end of September. And all because the victim showed civil courage and wanted to settle an argument between the two accused and a young man. "I was walking by the lake with a friend when I saw the first defendant hitting a young man. 'Stop it, brother,' I shouted several times. When I approached them, the defendant came at me," said the victim, visibly moved on the witness stand. "The first defendant pulled the Kurd to the ground and hit him in the face with a sharp stone so hard that he suffered a concussion and a fracture to his eye socket. The perpetrator then pulled out a knife and used it to attack the man lying on the ground again. After the victim had successfully defended himself, the 22-year-old second defendant held the victim while his accomplice struck the victim several times," the public prosecutor quotes from the criminal complaint. After the crime, the attackers fled, but were caught by the police shortly afterwards.