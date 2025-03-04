Vorteilswelt
Top forensic scientist:

This is why Gene Hackman and his wife died

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 13:25

Was it a tragic accident? In an interview with Fox News, renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden has put forward a theory about the mysterious deaths of Hollywood legend Gene Hackman (95) and his wife Betsy Arakawa (65).

The couple was discovered dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home on February 26 - in different rooms. A dead dog was also found in the home.

The authorities assume that Hackman and Arakawa had been dead for days before their bodies were found. Particularly explosive: Hackman's pacemaker had already stopped working on February 17 - nine days before the gruesome discovery.

Cardiac arrest and a desperate rescue attempt?
Dr. Baden, former chief medical examiner of New York City, believes it is very likely that Hackman succumbed to cardiac arrest. "The autopsy revealed no external injuries, no carbon monoxide in the blood. But he was suffering from severe coronary artery disease and possibly hypertension," he explained on "Fox Report". "The event would have been a cardiac arrest caused by an abnormal pulse," the forensic scientist said. "The pacemaker monitors the pulse and if it gets too low, it's triggered. And that's all in the file." 

Gene Hackman's estate in Santa Fe (Bild: Associated Press)
Gene Hackman's estate in Santa Fe
(Bild: Associated Press)

Arakawa's death may have been a desperate rescue attempt that ended tragically. Police say she was found in the bathroom - next to a bottle of prescription medication and a space heater. The drugs found included thyroid and blood pressure pills as well as Tylenol.

Fall with fatal head injury
Dr. Baden speculates, "It is possible that she found her husband and hurriedly grabbed his blood pressure medication. In her panic, she could have fallen and suffered a fatal head injury - a brain haemorrhage that is not visible on the outside."

Another plausible possibility: "Or she could also have had a serious heart condition at 65, and excitement can trigger the heart rhythm under these circumstances and lead to death. I think the former, that a head impact is more common."

What happened to the dog?
Another disturbing detail: the dead German Shepherd lying just a few meters away from Arakawa's body. Baden suspects that the animal had no access to water after Hackman collapsed and eventually died of dehydration. Two other dogs were found alive outside the house.

Last sign of life - a photo full of symbolism
The last known photograph of the couple dates from March 28, 2024. The photo shows the frail Hackman holding on to his wife's arm - a walking stick in the other hand. Arakawa gazes into the distance, raising her arm protectively as if to support her husband.

One of the last photos of the couple ... (Bild: PPS/www.photopress.at)
One of the last photos of the couple ...
(Bild: PPS/www.photopress.at)

The couple were regulars at the Jinja Bar and Bistro restaurant, where their supporters have now laid flowers and letters in their memory. Owner Doug Lanham told "TMZ": "He was a dear friend and sometimes stopped by to get a bite to eat or pay the guests' bills."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

