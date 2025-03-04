This is why Gene Hackman and his wife died

Cardiac arrest and a desperate rescue attempt?

Dr. Baden, former chief medical examiner of New York City, believes it is very likely that Hackman succumbed to cardiac arrest. "The autopsy revealed no external injuries, no carbon monoxide in the blood. But he was suffering from severe coronary artery disease and possibly hypertension," he explained on "Fox Report". "The event would have been a cardiac arrest caused by an abnormal pulse," the forensic scientist said. "The pacemaker monitors the pulse and if it gets too low, it's triggered. And that's all in the file."