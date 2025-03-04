Vorteilswelt
Stars heat things up

An exciting butt cleavage and lots of bare skin

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 10:31

Once again this year, there was plenty of partying after the Oscars Gala - with lots of bare skin and exciting butt cleavage.

0 Kommentare

The "Vanity Fair" party after the Oscars is known to be a little more revealing than the red carpet at the awards ceremony. This year was no exception! 

Hello there, little pop!
Eye-catcher number one was definitely Zoë Kravitz. The pretty actress came in a dress that was quite modest from the front, but definitely had it all on the back. This was mainly due to the saucy bottom cleavage, which exposed almost the entire backside of the "Catwoman" beauty.

Zoë Kravitz impressed with an (almost) naked backside. (Bild: Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Amy Sussman)
Zoë Kravitz impressed with an (almost) naked backside.
(Bild: Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Amy Sussman)

But Kravitz was far from the only celebrity to show a lot of skin at the Oscars after-party. Liz Hurley, who strolled down the red carpet accompanied by her son Damian, attracted everyone's attention in a hint of nothing and glitter.

Liz Hurley came in a breath of nothing and with son Damian. (Bild: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Liz Hurley came in a breath of nothing and with son Damian.
(Bild: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Well tied up
Actress Sofía Vergara allowed deep insights thanks to exciting lacing. There was definitely no room for panties under this hot dress!

Singer Camila Cabello, on the other hand, took the lacing effect to the extreme. She attracted everyone's attention with her mega cleavage.

Sofía Vergara (Bild: Evan Agostini)
Sofía Vergara
(Bild: Evan Agostini)
Camila Cabello (Bild: MICHAEL TRAN)
Camila Cabello
(Bild: MICHAEL TRAN)

Lace is the best!
Kendall Jenner and fellow model Emily Ratajkowski, on the other hand, opted for black lace and transparency. Singer Doja Cat, who made headlines at the gala with a little outfit hoppala, let the optical illusion of nudity speak for itself.

Kendall Jenner (Bild: AFP/MICHAEL TRAN)
Kendall Jenner
(Bild: AFP/MICHAEL TRAN)
Emily Ratajkowski (Bild: Evan Agostini/Invision)
Emily Ratajkowski
(Bild: Evan Agostini/Invision)
Doja Cat (Bild: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Doja Cat
(Bild: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Olivia really wild(e)
Olivia Wilde appeared in probably the most naked nude dress of the evening. The actress only covered her curves with ruffles and transparent fabric, under which she only wore a pair of panties. A real eye-catcher!

Just like Julia Garner, who showed a lot of skin under her feather dress.

Olivia Wilde (Bild: MICHAEL TRAN)
Olivia Wilde
(Bild: MICHAEL TRAN)
Julia Garner (Bild: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Julia Garner
(Bild: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Julia Fox, on the other hand, took the nude look to the extreme. She came in a transparent nothing that was a little reminiscent of Bianca Censori's nude dress. The Kanye West ex covered up the most piquant parts with her extra-long extensions.

Influencer Lena Mahfouf, on the other hand, let her lace bra peek out from under her peep-hole dress.

Julia Fox (Bild: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Julia Fox
(Bild: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Lena Mahfouf (Bild: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Lena Mahfouf
(Bild: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Hot curves
Stars such as Sydney Sweeney, Heidi Klum and Kim Kardashian proved that even dresses that don't show quite so much skin can be quite sexy. They put their cleavage and hot curves in the limelight and were a popular photo motif, not least because of this.

Sydney Sweeney (Bild: MICHAEL TRAN)
Sydney Sweeney
(Bild: MICHAEL TRAN)
Heidi Klum (Bild: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Heidi Klum
(Bild: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Kim Kardashian (Bild: Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Kim Kardashian
(Bild: Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Paris Jackson's look also provided plenty of deep insights. The daughter of the "King of Pop" Michael Jackson celebrated in a pretty saucy dress at Elton John's party. Butt flashes included!

Paris Jackson let her bottom flash. (Bild: AFP/Apu GOMES)
Paris Jackson let her bottom flash.
(Bild: AFP/Apu GOMES)
Paris Jackson (Bild: Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Michael loccisano)
Paris Jackson
(Bild: Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Michael loccisano)

The Oscars were awarded for the 97th time in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. Among the award winners were Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldaña, Adrien Brody and Kieran Culkin. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
