Stars heat things up
An exciting butt cleavage and lots of bare skin
Once again this year, there was plenty of partying after the Oscars Gala - with lots of bare skin and exciting butt cleavage.
The "Vanity Fair" party after the Oscars is known to be a little more revealing than the red carpet at the awards ceremony. This year was no exception!
Hello there, little pop!
Eye-catcher number one was definitely Zoë Kravitz. The pretty actress came in a dress that was quite modest from the front, but definitely had it all on the back. This was mainly due to the saucy bottom cleavage, which exposed almost the entire backside of the "Catwoman" beauty.
But Kravitz was far from the only celebrity to show a lot of skin at the Oscars after-party. Liz Hurley, who strolled down the red carpet accompanied by her son Damian, attracted everyone's attention in a hint of nothing and glitter.
Well tied up
Actress Sofía Vergara allowed deep insights thanks to exciting lacing. There was definitely no room for panties under this hot dress!
Singer Camila Cabello, on the other hand, took the lacing effect to the extreme. She attracted everyone's attention with her mega cleavage.
Lace is the best!
Kendall Jenner and fellow model Emily Ratajkowski, on the other hand, opted for black lace and transparency. Singer Doja Cat, who made headlines at the gala with a little outfit hoppala, let the optical illusion of nudity speak for itself.
Olivia really wild(e)
Olivia Wilde appeared in probably the most naked nude dress of the evening. The actress only covered her curves with ruffles and transparent fabric, under which she only wore a pair of panties. A real eye-catcher!
Just like Julia Garner, who showed a lot of skin under her feather dress.
Julia Fox, on the other hand, took the nude look to the extreme. She came in a transparent nothing that was a little reminiscent of Bianca Censori's nude dress. The Kanye West ex covered up the most piquant parts with her extra-long extensions.
Influencer Lena Mahfouf, on the other hand, let her lace bra peek out from under her peep-hole dress.
Hot curves
Stars such as Sydney Sweeney, Heidi Klum and Kim Kardashian proved that even dresses that don't show quite so much skin can be quite sexy. They put their cleavage and hot curves in the limelight and were a popular photo motif, not least because of this.
Paris Jackson's look also provided plenty of deep insights. The daughter of the "King of Pop" Michael Jackson celebrated in a pretty saucy dress at Elton John's party. Butt flashes included!
The Oscars were awarded for the 97th time in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. Among the award winners were Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldaña, Adrien Brody and Kieran Culkin.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.