10 km women’s individual start classic from 3.30 pm

"That wasn't what we set out to do and have been showing all season. We have other goals, of course we want to do better in the ten," said Stadlober ahead of her second of three World Cup appearances. Her hopes for better weather and less icy trails will probably not be fulfilled. "I hope it will be softer. But it should rain through and be salted again, which will make it slippery and icy. I prefer it to be softer," said the racer from Radstadt. Regardless of the track conditions, her performance could only get better, said Stadlober.