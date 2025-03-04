Vorteilswelt
Nordic World Ski Championships LIVE:

10 km women’s individual start classic from 3.30 pm

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 05:01

The women's 10 km individual start (classic) is on the program today in Trondheim, we will be reporting live from 3.30 pm - see ticker below. 

Here is the live ticker:

"That wasn't what we set out to do and have been showing all season. We have other goals, of course we want to do better in the ten," said Stadlober ahead of her second of three World Cup appearances. Her hopes for better weather and less icy trails will probably not be fulfilled. "I hope it will be softer. But it should rain through and be salted again, which will make it slippery and icy. I prefer it to be softer," said the racer from Radstadt. Regardless of the track conditions, her performance could only get better, said Stadlober.

Teresa Stadlober (Bild: GEPA)
Teresa Stadlober
(Bild: GEPA)

The Swedes have won the two World Championship races so far. However, Norway's team with Therese Johaug and the frenetic home crowd behind them will do everything they can to dethrone the Swedish defending champion Ebba Andersson.

"Really relaxed" atmosphere
The expected masses of spectators should inspire Stadlober. "It's amazing, the fans stand in the rain for hours. It's great how they live cross-country skiing here. They come with their kids and have fun even in this weather and create a great atmosphere. It's really cool that we're allowed to run a World Championships here," says the Olympic bronze medalist from Salzburg.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
