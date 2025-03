Young bull: “The big goal is to win the thing”

Salzburg still have to win three games to reach the final of the Youth League. "The big goal is the title, to win the thing," emphasizes midfielder Valentin Sulzbacher. The 19-year-old, who celebrates his 20th birthday in a week's time, dreams of playing for Barcelona one day. But today (Liefering Academy, 14), the present is Atlético Madrid. The last time the two clubs met in the semi-finals was in April 2022 - Salzburg won 5-0 thanks to a brace from Roko Simic and goals from Tolgahan Sahin, Dijon Kameri and Oumar Diakite.