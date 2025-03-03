Tips after the winter
How to get the cycling season off to a good start
Tyrol is a cycling country: three quarters of all households own at least one functional bicycle - according to a survey by the Verkehrsclub Österreich (VCÖ). Double-digit plus temperatures are expected this week - time to get your bike out of the cellar again. But there are a few things to bear in mind.
It is important to check your bike after the winter break, emphasize the bicycle experts: In addition to cleaning the bike and inflating the tires, it is important to check that the lights and brakes are working and the condition of the brake pads.
The chain should also be cleaned and oiled. For electric bikes, the battery should of course be charged before the first ride. "Clean and thoroughly dry the contact points of the battery," is another VCÖ tip.
Winter bikes are even more stressed
Regular bike checks are also important for bikes that have been used in winter. Cleaning is also important here to remove road salt.
The VCÖ recommends taking your bike to a specialist store for a service at least once a year. Material damage can be detected in good time during servicing. Regular maintenance naturally extends the service life of a bicycle. And the repair bonus reimburses part of the costs.
Cycling saves fuel and is good for your health
"The bicycle is an ideal means of transportation for many routes. If you cycle everyday journeys as often as possible, you get a regular dose of healthy exercise, strengthen your immune system and your own fitness and save a lot on fuel costs," says VCÖ expert Katharina Jaschinsky, pointing out some of the benefits of cycling.
Six out of ten everyday journeys in Tyrol are shorter than five kilometers. In addition, electric bikes are becoming increasingly popular, which increases the range of bicycles. Seven out of ten everyday journeys are shorter than ten kilometers.
According to the VCÖ, municipalities and cities benefit when the population is mobile by bike on as many everyday journeys as possible. Less car traffic means fewer traffic problems and strengthens the local economy: "Because people don't usually drive away to do their shopping by bike, they buy locally."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
