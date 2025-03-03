“At last we’re talking for once, not just adults”

Fabian would like to see more sports facilities in the urban infrastructure. Like his colleague, the keen runner is hoping for another term of office - but there are seven strong contenders this year: "I simply loved my year as mayor. We were able to take part in many different events, such as the children's rights song contest, and we were always asked for our opinion, for example at the city's food strategy meeting." Fabienne adds: "We get to talk for once, and not just adults all the time."