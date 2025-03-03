Vorteilswelt
Children's mayor:

“At last we’re talking for once, not just adults”

Nachrichten
03.03.2025 06:00

Children's mayors are now being elected in many Styrian municipalities. In Graz too, where things could get exciting.

0 Kommentare

Overcooked spaghetti, cold potatoes, bland vegetables: if Fabienne (11) and Fabian (10) had their way, "better food" would be served in Styrian school canteens.

For fair play, against bullying
However, the two reigning children's mayors of Graz don't just want to score points with the topic of school meals, Fabienne is also campaigning for more fair play in the classroom community and is campaigning against bullying: "I attended a course where we children were taught how to resolve conflicts better. I try to use this knowledge when necessary," says the girl.

Fabian would like to see more sports facilities in the urban infrastructure. Like his colleague, the keen runner is hoping for another term of office - but there are seven strong contenders this year: "I simply loved my year as mayor. We were able to take part in many different events, such as the children's rights song contest, and we were always asked for our opinion, for example at the city's food strategy meeting." Fabienne adds: "We get to talk for once, and not just adults all the time."

The children from Waltendorf elementary school (here 3a) are enthusiastic about voting. (Bild: Felix Kammerhofer)
The children from Waltendorf elementary school (here 3a) are enthusiastic about voting.
(Bild: Felix Kammerhofer)

Voting with a polling card, digitally or at the town hall
The children's mayor election in the Styrian capital is organized by the children's office, and at a high level. Votes can be cast by polling card, digitally or on site at the town hall. This is not the only reason why we would like to see an even higher voter turnout: "It is important to teach children basic democratic values at an early age, which of course works best in practice," says project manager Kathrin Kapeundl.

Felix Kammerhofer, teacher at Waltendorf elementary school, also emphasizes this: "Critical thinking, rights and duties, diversity of opinion - these are all important topics that can be addressed well with the pupils as part of the mayoral election. And you wouldn't believe how much fun the children have going into the polling booth and being able to make a difference with their vote."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Winkler
Barbara Winkler
