Job security suddenly more important than salary!

Threatening to quit to get more money? Yes, of course!

Employees are no longer willing to be fobbed off: One in three (33 percent) have already threatened their boss with redundancy in order to get a better salary or conditions - almost twice as many as in 2023 (18 percent). "Despite the uncertainty on the labor market caused by years of crises, people now seem to be more willing to take risks," says Toonen.