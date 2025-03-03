Among employees:
Job security suddenly more important than salary!
This has never happened before in 22 years of the "Workmonitor" study: For the first time, job security (79 percent) is more important to Austrian employees than salary (75 percent). However, despite the desire for stability, the intention to change jobs is higher than ever. Young Gen Z employees in particular would prefer not to work at all - if money were no object.
The annual Randstad study shows what motivates employees in 35 countries. Traditionally, salary, work-life balance and security come first. But everything is different in 2025: priorities have shifted - in Austria, job security is at the top for the first time! Worldwide, work-life balance and job security (83% each) rank just ahead of salary (82%).
Wave of redundancies looming - "I'll leave if I don't feel part of it!"
Despite the desire for security, the willingness to change jobs is growing. Particularly dramatic: 55% of respondents would quit their job if they didn't feel like they belonged - a threefold increase on the previous year (2023: 19%). "Nowadays, professional success is no longer just defined by the job itself, but also by why, how and with whom you work," analyzes Randstad Austria CEO Bjørn Toonen.
Jobs without a future? "Thanks, but no thanks!"
A lack of prospects is also a deal-breaker: 39% would not even take up a job without further training opportunities - a rapid increase compared to 2023 (26%). And if the job offers no learning opportunities? According to the study, one in five (22%) have already resigned for precisely this reason - almost twice as many as a year ago.
Threatening to quit to get more money? Yes, of course!
Employees are no longer willing to be fobbed off: One in three (33 percent) have already threatened their boss with redundancy in order to get a better salary or conditions - almost twice as many as in 2023 (18 percent). "Despite the uncertainty on the labor market caused by years of crises, people now seem to be more willing to take risks," says Toonen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
