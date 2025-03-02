Microphone for shower head
Choir community seeks new singing talent
Under the motto "Out of the bathroom, into the choir", the 1863 St. Veit /Glan choir is now looking for new members. Singing enthusiasts of all ages are welcome.
"No matter whether you have choir experience or are a beginner - let's just give it a try", is how the choir is recruiting new members. The singing community, which currently consists of 25 talented singers, was founded on June 6, 1863 by 63 men. The women's choir was added in 1926. Today, both women and men sing in the colorful troupe.
"We're not your typical choir that performs at weddings and funerals, we tend to sing concerts," says chairwoman Kerstin Staudacher, describing the popular choir. If you want to experience beautiful moments, feel emotions or experience team spirit, you've come to the right place. Whether young or young at heart, anyone who would like to get a taste of choir life should get in touch.
From Carinthian songs to hits
The choir rehearses once a week at the Vereinstreff in St. Veit (Bahnhofstraße 11) to have fun and sing with passion. With a wide-ranging repertoire from Carinthian songs to pop and pop hits, there is something for every taste. Twice a year there are great concerts where you can present yourself in the spotlight.
An open choir rehearsal will now take place on March 12. "Just go along, listen or sing along," says Kerstin Staudacher, who is looking for new voices. "We are preferably looking for tenors, but in principle anyone can come along. The men just like to be asked, they don't seem to be so keen on singing," laughs Staudacher.
Community is very important
"The youngest member is 30, the oldest 85. We do a lot together: trips lasting several days, we celebrate together; we have a great sense of community. Everyone gets on with everyone else across the generations."
