In front of the second largest crowd in the history of the North American ice hockey league NHL, Carinthian Marco Kasper and the Detroit Red Wings have conceded defeat. In an outdoor game in front of 94,571 fans at Ohio Stadium, the Red Wings lost 3:5 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. The only time there were more spectators at an NHL game was on January 1, 2014 with 105,491 spectators at Michigan Stadium in Detroit's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.