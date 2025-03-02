Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

St. Pölten

Controversy surrounding landfill site: eviction now imminent

Nachrichten
02.03.2025 06:00

The - not very pleasing - results of the first test drillings in a landfill site in St. Pölten are in. The search for the perpetrators of the misery is now in full swing ...

0 Kommentare

Rigorous intervention by the authorities of the provincial government, Department of Environmental and Plant Law, led to the closure of the St. Pölten brick kiln landfill at the end of 2024. Large-scale test excavations were then carried out. The results now show that the material brought in and buried consists largely of waste that has not been fully treated. This material does not meet the requirements of the Landfill Ordinance.

 Clearance is on the cards
It is therefore currently assumed that the landfill will have to be cleared. In addition, further test excavations have been ordered and carried out, including in older areas. This is to ensure that no unsuitable material remains in the landfill. All of this is carried out under official supervision.

Zitat Icon

Possible environmental sins are not tolerated in Lower Austria, criminal proceedings are initiated!

(Bild: NLK/Filzwieser)

Landesvize Stephan Pernkopf

Bild: NLK/Filzwieser

However, any risk to the groundwater can be ruled out as the landfill is sealed. At the same time, investigations are underway regarding the recording obligations under waste legislation. Investigations into the "persons responsible for the non-consensual activities" have also been initiated. In addition, administrative criminal proceedings are being initiated and statements of facts are being prepared for the public prosecutor's office.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
Porträt von Lukas Lusetzky
Lukas Lusetzky
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf