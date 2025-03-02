St. Pölten
Controversy surrounding landfill site: eviction now imminent
The - not very pleasing - results of the first test drillings in a landfill site in St. Pölten are in. The search for the perpetrators of the misery is now in full swing ...
Rigorous intervention by the authorities of the provincial government, Department of Environmental and Plant Law, led to the closure of the St. Pölten brick kiln landfill at the end of 2024. Large-scale test excavations were then carried out. The results now show that the material brought in and buried consists largely of waste that has not been fully treated. This material does not meet the requirements of the Landfill Ordinance.
Clearance is on the cards
It is therefore currently assumed that the landfill will have to be cleared. In addition, further test excavations have been ordered and carried out, including in older areas. This is to ensure that no unsuitable material remains in the landfill. All of this is carried out under official supervision.
Possible environmental sins are not tolerated in Lower Austria, criminal proceedings are initiated!
Landesvize Stephan Pernkopf
Bild: NLK/Filzwieser
However, any risk to the groundwater can be ruled out as the landfill is sealed. At the same time, investigations are underway regarding the recording obligations under waste legislation. Investigations into the "persons responsible for the non-consensual activities" have also been initiated. In addition, administrative criminal proceedings are being initiated and statements of facts are being prepared for the public prosecutor's office.
