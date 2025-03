“We are at a crossroads in the labor market”

"Krone": President Ruck, according to the City of Vienna's economic report, almost 85% of Vienna's added value comes from the service sector, around 15% from trade and industry, and a small amount from agriculture. Is this still a healthy mix or are we tipping into an imbalance that is becoming a threat to the location?

Walter Ruck: That is a question of classification. At the end of the day, you include trade in services here, otherwise it wouldn't work out. Overall, we have a balanced mix of sectors. That is a huge advantage of the city. We can see this in the fact that between 2020 and 2024, we always beat the Austrian benchmark for growth in gross regional product by 1 %. That means one billion euros. And part of this is due to the balance of the Viennese economy.