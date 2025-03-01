Trial in France
299 cases: Surgeon confesses to abusing granddaughter
The French surgeon accused of abusing 299 patients has confessed to sexually abusing his own granddaughter. The parents of the underage girl were in court on Friday and received immediate psychological support.
At the beginning of the trial, the former doctor had largely confessed to all of his actions. According to the indictment, Joel Le Scouarnec abused 299 patients, most of them children. The sexual abuse took place under the pretext of examinations or while they were under anaesthetic.
Trial also focuses on his own family
The now 74-year-old worked in around twelve different hospitals in the west of France. Some of his managers and colleagues knew that he had previously been convicted of possessing images of abuse. However, this did not hinder his career.
The court case recently focused on his own family, which is characterized by concealed sexual abuse. The accused's eldest son testified to having been abused by his grandfather between the ages of five and nine. He in turn stated that he had been raped by a priest when he was young.
Did ex-wife cover up for her husband?
The defendant's ex-wife has claimed ignorance. "There was nothing to indicate that, nothing and nothing," said the 71-year-old. She did not even know that Le Scouarnec had already been given a suspended sentence in 2005 for possessing images depicting the abuse of minors. She had admitted this during the investigation.
The accused's brother had previously accused her of covering up for her husband. She had only stayed with him out of financial interest. The former surgeon also sexually abused two nieces and the six-year-old daughter of the neighboring family. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for this in 2020.
The case of the neighbor's child led to a house search, during which diaries were discovered in which the man described in detail how he abused the children - sometimes in the hospital room or on the operating table. In addition, 300,000 photos and videos depicting abuse were found.
The trial is scheduled to last four months. The maximum sentence is 20 years in prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
