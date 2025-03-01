Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trial in France

299 cases: Surgeon confesses to abusing granddaughter

Nachrichten
01.03.2025 10:25

The French surgeon accused of abusing 299 patients has confessed to sexually abusing his own granddaughter. The parents of the underage girl were in court on Friday and received immediate psychological support.

0 Kommentare

At the beginning of the trial, the former doctor had largely confessed to all of his actions. According to the indictment, Joel Le Scouarnec abused 299 patients, most of them children. The sexual abuse took place under the pretext of examinations or while they were under anaesthetic.

Trial also focuses on his own family
The now 74-year-old worked in around twelve different hospitals in the west of France. Some of his managers and colleagues knew that he had previously been convicted of possessing images of abuse. However, this did not hinder his career.

The court case recently focused on his own family, which is characterized by concealed sexual abuse. The accused's eldest son testified to having been abused by his grandfather between the ages of five and nine. He in turn stated that he had been raped by a priest when he was young.

Lawyers in court (Bild: Thomas Padilla)
Lawyers in court
(Bild: Thomas Padilla)
Protesters outside the court in Vannes ask who knew about the crimes but remained silent. (Bild: Thomas Padilla)
Protesters outside the court in Vannes ask who knew about the crimes but remained silent.
(Bild: Thomas Padilla)

Did ex-wife cover up for her husband?
The defendant's ex-wife has claimed ignorance. "There was nothing to indicate that, nothing and nothing," said the 71-year-old. She did not even know that Le Scouarnec had already been given a suspended sentence in 2005 for possessing images depicting the abuse of minors. She had admitted this during the investigation.

The accused's brother had previously accused her of covering up for her husband. She had only stayed with him out of financial interest. The former surgeon also sexually abused two nieces and the six-year-old daughter of the neighboring family. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for this in 2020.

The case of the neighbor's child led to a house search, during which diaries were discovered in which the man described in detail how he abused the children - sometimes in the hospital room or on the operating table. In addition, 300,000 photos and videos depicting abuse were found.

The trial is scheduled to last four months. The maximum sentence is 20 years in prison.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf