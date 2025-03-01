Feldkirch tunnel spider: start of the main work

Completion planned for 2030

While the debate is still raging, the main work is already underway. The construction site is currently being set up and blasting for the so-called pre-cut will begin in mid-March. The excavation for the main tunnel is then scheduled to begin in fall 2025 and last until summer 2028, after which the "finishing work" will begin. If everything goes according to plan, the tunnel could be open to traffic as early as 2030.