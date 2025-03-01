30-day fasting period
1.9 billion Muslims start Ramadan
The month of Ramadan began for hundreds of millions of Muslims on Saturday. In Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, March 1 was declared the first day of fasting. During this period, believers abstain from food and drink for around 30 days from dawn to dusk.
The start of Ramadan is based on the sighting of the crescent moon (see picture above) and can therefore vary from country to country. In Iran, where Shia, the second largest branch of Islam, is the state religion, Ramadan does not begin until Sunday.
According to estimates, there are around 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide. Most of them live in Indonesia, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. In the Arab world, the two holiest sites of Islam, Mecca and Medina, are located in Saudi Arabia.
About the fasting month of Ramadan:
During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset and break the fast together with the so-called iftar meal (breaking the fast) in the evening. Fasting should have a positive effect on one's own behavior and serves to consciously devote oneself to God, focus on the essentials in life and improve one's character.
Children, people with physical or intellectual disabilities, the chronically ill and the elderly are exempt from fasting. Making up missed days of fasting - or compensating for them with charity - is permitted for all those who are acutely ill, traveling, pregnant and breastfeeding women, women in childbed or menstruating.
These rules are laid down in the Koran and Islamic traditions. Smoking, drinking and sexual intercourse should also be avoided.
