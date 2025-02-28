Automatically saved design

Another spectacular element of the exhibition is the immersive 360° experience, which takes visitors directly into space. Using state-of-the-art virtual reality technology, you can view the Earth from an astronaut's perspective and experience what it feels like to float through space. A must for anyone who is enthusiastic about space travel and breathtaking images of nature! You can visit the exhibition at Murgasse 10 in Graz between 10:00 and 18:00 until March 31. Further information and tickets can be found HERE.