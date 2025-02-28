Automatically saved design

Take part & win
The "Kronen Zeitung" is exclusively giving away 20x2 tickets for the impressive photo exhibition "View from Above", which will take place from February 1 to March 31, 2025 in the former K&Ö Home at Murgasse 10 in Graz. Experience Earth from the perspective of NASA astronaut Terry Virts, who took breathtaking pictures of our planet during his missions.
"View from Above" presents over 170 fascinating photos and videos taken during Terry Virts' seven-month mission on the International Space Station (ISS). The exhibition is divided into five stations, ranging from the intensive NASA training sessions to the rocket launch and life on the ISS. A special highlight is the interactive scan.art audio guide, which was recorded by Terry Virts himself and offers visitors additional insights.
"Once you've seen the Earth from space, you'll never look at the world with the same eyes again."
Terry Virts, NASA-Astronaut
Another spectacular element of the exhibition is the immersive 360° experience, which takes visitors directly into space. Using state-of-the-art virtual reality technology, you can view the Earth from an astronaut's perspective and experience what it feels like to float through space. A must for anyone who is enthusiastic about space travel and breathtaking images of nature! You can visit the exhibition at Murgasse 10 in Graz between 10:00 and 18:00 until March 31. Further information and tickets can be found HERE.
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win 20x2 Flex tickets for the exhibition "View From Above" by NASA astronaut Terry Virts in the former K&Ö Home premises in Graz with a total value of over € 840. You can take part right HERE.
