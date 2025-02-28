FPÖ farmers furious
“The ÖVP is only interested in power and positions”
Peter Schmiedlechner, FPÖ Member of the National Council and Chairman of the Freedom Party Farmers of Lower Austria, gives an emotional insight into everyday farming life in the krone.tv interview: "We are suffering from excessive regulations and guidelines. It's simply not acceptable to have to work more and more and earn less and less. That's why more and more farms are quitting and closing their doors for good."
In any case, he does not expect much from the future government and the coalition agreement that has just been presented: "It's a meaningless paper. No new paths will be taken, everything will continue as before. The ÖVP has been the Minister of Agriculture for 40 years. Despite this, more and more farms are closing down. And many farm managers no longer know how to pay their bills. So you have to ask: Who is to blame? It's the ÖVP."
For Schmiedlechner, however, the People's Party also shows another picture: "The ÖVP's betrayal of the voters will become apparent in the next elections. They have more or less played the election winner (meaning the FPÖ, note) for a fool and only conducted sham negotiations. Because the ÖVP is only interested in posts and power. For the chancellor and the Ministry of the Interior. And simply so that they can carry on as before."
You can see many more details about the real everyday life of local farmers in the video above.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
