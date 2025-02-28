“The ÖVP is only interested in power and positions”

In any case, he does not expect much from the future government and the coalition agreement that has just been presented: "It's a meaningless paper. No new paths will be taken, everything will continue as before. The ÖVP has been the Minister of Agriculture for 40 years. Despite this, more and more farms are closing down. And many farm managers no longer know how to pay their bills. So you have to ask: Who is to blame? It's the ÖVP."