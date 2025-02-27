Glamorous gowns
The celebrity beauties sparkled so beautifully at the Opera Ball
On Thursday, it was "Alles Walzer" for the 67th time at the Vienna State Opera. And to celebrate the day, the celebrity ladies naturally chose the most beautiful gowns.
First and foremost our Adabei TV presenter Sasa Schwarzjirg, who had a wine-red dream gown tailored to her body by Tamara Mascara. 50 hours of handiwork went into the dress, whose handmade corsage was embroidered with hundreds of stones. Schwarzjirg paired it with vintage diamond jewelry weighing a total of 20.7 carats, which echoed the vine pattern of the dress - on loan from K. u. K. jeweler Rozet Fischmeister.
Leona König fell in love with a dress by pop icon Cher at Dorotheum a few years ago. This year the time had come: the presenter made her grand entrance at the Opera Ball in the glittering celebrity dress. König combined Cher's show dress with jewelry from Chopard - and flat shoes! Because: "Cher is smaller than me," König revealed with a grin.
Lugner in cobalt blue
For her first Opera Ball without husband Richard Lugner, Simone Lugner opted for a cobalt blue gown. The dress by designer Martina Mohapp stood out above all with its large bow, but also with its golden details.
Leni with an XXS waist
Top model Leni Klum also made a truly sparkling appearance. The beauty came in a glitter dress in dark brown, which created an insane waistline. Swarovski jewelry made the look perfect.
Radiantly beautiful ORF ladies
For her first ORF appearance at the Opera Ball, presenter Silvia Schneider opted for her own creation, which was created in collaboration with couturier Liliya Semenova and took over 100 hours of work. The sparkling gown, which was inspired "by the glittering nights of the Viennese ball season", transformed the 42-year-old into a "Woman in Gold".
ORF colleague Mirjam Weichselbraun also made a radiant appearance at this year's Opera Ball. She wore a pink tulle gown by Jürgen Christian Hörl, inspired by the majestic beauty of opera and ballet.
Teresa Vogl, on the other hand, shone in a floral gown by Eva Poleschinski, whose floral macramé lace was a reference to this year's Opera Ball motto "Baroque Painting". And Lilian Klebow wore a glittering gown by Michel Mayer.
Eye-catcher at the opera
"Heute" boss Eva Dichand came in a dress by designer Carolina Herrera in pink and orange, actress Kristina Sprenger wore a gown by Thang de Hoo, Austro top model Nadine Mirada cut a great figure in a black and white gown by Georges Makaroun and Nina Proll in a green gown by Dita Von Teese by Lena Hoschek.
Amira Aly wore a golden gown by Michelle Mason at the Ball of Balls, model Franziska Knuppe wore her own creation, which was created in collaboration with Boscana.
22 meters of fabric
22 meters of chiffon fabric were used for the Laskari gown by "Dancing Stars" judge Maria Angelini-Santner, who was once again the opening choreographer for the young ladies and young men's committee this year. The professional dancer paired her gown, which shone in an intense turquoise and created a real wow effect thanks to its sweeping lines, with jewelry from Swarovski.
Models in dream gowns
And Larissa Marolt in a red wow gown by Eva Poleschinski. And Victoria's Secret beauty Candice Swanepoel made a Hollywood-ready appearance in a white gown with cape by Brandon Maxwell.
An exciting hourglass figure was created by model Kerstin Lechner's gown, whose dream Opera Ball dress was made by Gottfried Couture from Linz. The source of inspiration for the indigo-colored dress, which pays homage to the 90s, was none other than the creations of star designer Jean Paul Gaultier.
Hollywood glitz and Sisi stars
For her Opera Ball look, former "Dancing Star" Corinna Kamper opted for a gown by Alexis F. Gonzalez, whose creation was inspired by the timeless glamor of the great Hollywood divas. An incredible ten meters of fabric were used for the skirt of the dream gown, and two different velvet colors in shades of blue were also used.
New "Dancing Star" Anna Strigl chose a creation from the couture workshop for her Opera Ball debut, while Liudmila Konovalova shone in a gown by Laskari.
A special highlight of the prima ballerina's look: her jewelry. Konovalova wore the Sisi stars, which were designed for Empress Elisabeth in the 19th century by court jeweler Alexander Emanuel Köchert.
