Austria Salzburg: Lights on, night’s rest off

Highly unlikely, but curious: With regard to night-time quiet, the lights may be switched on until 11 p.m. for ten matches per year, whereby only the first six matches with spectators may take place. Chairman David Rettenbacher said: "The few games on Fridays (the last promoted teams in the Bundesliga had a maximum of four a year, note) with kick-off times at 8:30 p.m. end at 10:15 p.m. So an event ending at 11 p.m. shouldn't be too much of a problem for our understanding."