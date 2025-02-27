There are compromises
Austria Salzburg: Lights on, night’s rest off
The meeting with the responsible authorities, which lasted several hours, brought a positive result for Austria Salzburg on Thursday. However, the permit for the floodlights, which are actually not permitted, is linked to a compromise.
It is certain that Austria Salzburg will submit documents for the application for a second league license by March 3. After around four hours, the meeting with the relevant authorities regarding the evening games (keyword: 10 p.m. night-time rest) and the floodlights on Thursday produced a thoroughly pleasing result for the Violets. But not without compromises.
The floodlights at the main pitch have been approved for ten games in the 2nd division, for a limited period of two years. "And one last time for environmental and neighborhood protection reasons," explains Gishild Schaufler, head of the State Environmental Ombudsman's Office (LUA).
Agreement with LUA
The Maxglans came to an agreement with the LUA. As compensation for the effects of the floodlights, Austria must bring the lighting at the training ground up to the latest emission protection standards within a year.
Highly unlikely, but curious: With regard to night-time quiet, the lights may be switched on until 11 p.m. for ten matches per year, whereby only the first six matches with spectators may take place. Chairman David Rettenbacher said: "The few games on Fridays (the last promoted teams in the Bundesliga had a maximum of four a year, note) with kick-off times at 8:30 p.m. end at 10:15 p.m. So an event ending at 11 p.m. shouldn't be too much of a problem for our understanding."
Bundesliga drops by
On Friday, the Bundesliga will be visiting the stadium. Compared to yesterday's meeting, this appointment should be almost a mere formality. In the end, however, the ball is in the Bundesliga's court when it comes to approval, just like last year. Rettenbacher: "We would like to thank the relevant authorities and all the volunteers and are cautiously optimistic."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.