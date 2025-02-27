Toronto Raptors lose in Pöltl comeback

Pöltl "a bit tired" after intense game

Pöltl said in the Raptors' dressing room that he felt "good", but was not yet at 100 percent and was "a bit tired" after a very intense game. It will take another game or two before he is fully back in rhythm. The Pacers' long-range shots, especially from Haliburton and Myles Turner, "hurt". Coach Darko Rajakovic was "very happy" about the comeback of his Austrian center. He once again described Pöltl as a "very important player for us". The Canadians visit the Chicago Bulls on Friday.