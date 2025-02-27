Pacers too strong
Toronto Raptors lose in Pöltl comeback
After a three-week injury break, the Toronto Raptors had to accept another defeat in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday (local time) with Jakob Pöltl back in the ranks. The center from Vienna recorded ten points, five rebounds and two assists in the 91:111 away win against the Indiana Pacers. He was in action for 24:22 minutes.
The center revealed before the game in Indianapolis that it was not a bruised hip, as had been reported, but "a torn abdominal muscle at the base of the hip" that caused him to miss eight games in a row. He suffered the injury on January 29 during the away win in Washington.
In Indianapolis, it was left to Pöltl to put his team ahead for the last time with a goal to make it 28:26 in the 14th minute. After that, the home side, led by Tyrese Haliburton with 33 points and eleven assists, had things under control on the court. Immanuel Quickley was Toronto's top scorer with 18 points.
Pöltl "a bit tired" after intense game
Pöltl said in the Raptors' dressing room that he felt "good", but was not yet at 100 percent and was "a bit tired" after a very intense game. It will take another game or two before he is fully back in rhythm. The Pacers' long-range shots, especially from Haliburton and Myles Turner, "hurt". Coach Darko Rajakovic was "very happy" about the comeback of his Austrian center. He once again described Pöltl as a "very important player for us". The Canadians visit the Chicago Bulls on Friday.
Toronto's upcoming opponents were beaten 117:122 by the LA Clippers in front of their own crowd. James Harden scored 30 points for the visitors. Zach Collins and Josh Giddey each scored 21 points for the Bulls. The Detroit Pistons defeated the Boston Celtics 117:97 and ended a run of six wins for the defending champions. Malik Beasley scored 26 points. He was mainly responsible for Detroit's eighth successive victory.
