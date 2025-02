Windows 11 soon to be mandatory: the best alternatives

Microsoft is getting serious in October: anyone who has not yet upgraded to Windows 11 on computers that are compatible in principle will no longer receive important operating system updates. Over time, Windows 10 computers will become increasingly insecure and it would be reckless to continue using them - forcing users to upgrade. However, the end of support for Windows 10 is even more annoying if you have a computer that is not officially supported - for example with a first-generation AMD Ryzen CPU (2017) or Intel Core CPUs that were released before the seventh generation, for example "Skylake" chips from 2015. In principle still well equipped for most tasks, you would still have to upgrade or buy a new PC. Or you could switch to an operating system that is less sensitive in terms of hardware. We show you alternatives.