Win tickets!
Four days of Danube Island Open Air in May
From the 1980s to Ballermann - in May, music and a vacation feeling lure you to the Danube Island. The "Krone" is giving away tickets.
It started with a 90s festival and now the Danube Island Open Air takes place for four days over two weekends. And since last year, the focus has also been on other decades.
The hits of the 80s
The festival kicks off on May 16 with "Forever Young" with the stars of the 80s on stage. These include Taylor Dayne, Paul Young and Spider Murphy Gang.
It continues the next day with "Millennium Beats", the hits from the new millennium - including Cascada with "Everytime we touch", Gabry Ponte and Groove Coverage.
It continues colorful
And the second weekend on May 23rd and 24th also has it all, when the beach feeling returns to the Danube Island at "Baller Island". The final event is the biggest 90s event in the country with Mr. President, Inner Circle, Right Said Fred and many more.
So if you'd like to immerse yourself in the past decades, the Krone is giving away 2x2 tickets for each event.
