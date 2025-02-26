Significantly lower profit at EVN in the first quarter

Headcount increased by almost 250 employees

The number of employees rose year-on-year from 7452 to 7695, while personnel expenses increased to EUR 115.4m. On the other hand, other operating expenses fell by 42.4 percent to EUR 41.4 million. In the previous year, this item was burdened by a value adjustment of outstanding receivables of WTE from the Budva project in Montenegro amounting to EUR 22.5 million as well as the energy crisis contribution for electricity.