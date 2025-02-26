Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
26.02.2025 08:44

The earth shook again in Tyrol - again in the Oberland: The earth tremors reached a magnitude of 2.3, as reported by the experts from GeoSphere Austria (formerly Zamg). The quake was felt in the Imst area, but also partly in the Lechtal valley.

Ten kilometers west of Imst, the earth tremors with a magnitude of 2.3 were measured at 3:57 a.m., the GeoSphere Austria earthquake service announced on Wednesday morning.

No damage to buildings is known and is not expected at this magnitude.

GeoSphere Austria

"The quake was faintly felt by some people in the area of the epicenter. No damage to buildings is known and is not expected at this magnitude," the experts added.

Please report any perceptions
The earthquake service asks people to fill in the perception form, use the QuakeWatch Austria app or send written reports to Hohe Warte 38, 1190 Vienna.

Not the first quake in Tyrol this year
The earth had already shaken in the Tyrolean Oberland a week ago. At that time in the Telfs area (Innsbruck-Land district). In this case, the earth tremors reached a magnitude of 2.5. There have already been at least two earthquakes in the Tyrolean lowlands this year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
