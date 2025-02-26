Gold instead of green card
Trump announces purchasable visa for oligarchs
According to US President Donald Trump's plans, anyone with enough money will be able to buy an unlimited right of residence in the USA in future. This will "probably" also apply to Russian oligarchs. The head of state explained that he knows "a lot of nice people". However, you have to dig deep into your pockets for this "Gold Card".
"Rich people will come into our country by buying this card, they will be wealthy and successful, and they will spend a lot of money and pay a lot of taxes and employ a lot of people," said Trump on the concept of the "Gold Card".
Card to cost five million dollars
Interested parties must indeed be wealthy: Because the golden residence permit is to cost five million dollars. Rich Russians should "possibly" also be given access, according to Trump. "I know some Russian oligarchs who are very nice people," said the President.
It is already possible for foreigners to obtain a green card, which also includes a permanent residence permit, in return for investing in the USA. The "Gold Card" is a way to obtain citizenship in the future - but Trump emphasized that it cannot be used to buy access to naturalization.
Trump: "It might even be fantastic"
Trump believes it is possible that companies could pay for "gold cards" for key workers. He estimated that the USA could sell ten million of these residence permits - which could be used to reduce the national debt. "That could be great, it might even be fantastic," said the real estate mogul, praising his plans.
