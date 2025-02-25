Glitter and glamor
“Dancing Stars” cut a fine figure in dance outfits
The countdown is on - and the "Dancing Stars" are already getting their dancing shoes ready. The outfits for their debut in the ORF ballroom are already fitting.
The first rehearsals have already produced a good sweat, because it won't be long before the ten new ORF "Dancing Stars" enter the ballroom. And it's not just their dancing skills that will make them shine in their first performance - their glamorous costumes will also ensure that.
Lugner in glamorous red, Strigl in sexy pink
And they've already had a look - and made their choice. The first looks for the "Dancing Stars" premiere on March 14 at 8:15 pm on ORF 1 have been chosen!
While Simone Lugner will be sweeping across the dance floor in a dream of red and glitter, influencer Anna Strigl will be going for sexy Latin vibes in pink.
As is so often the case, the men will be wearing tuxedos, but there will also be one or two eye-catchers, such as Aaron Karl. So you can look forward to it!
Costumes from London and Spain
As in previous seasons, the "Dancing Stars" costumes for the shows come from London and Spain.
The creations will be viewed by ORF costume designer Sophia Tischler before the start of the show, and a suitable selection will then be made for each show together with the "Dancing Stars".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.