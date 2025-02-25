Vorteilswelt
Glitter and glamor

“Dancing Stars” cut a fine figure in dance outfits

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 15:01

The countdown is on - and the "Dancing Stars" are already getting their dancing shoes ready. The outfits for their debut in the ORF ballroom are already fitting.

0 Kommentare

The first rehearsals have already produced a good sweat, because it won't be long before the ten new ORF "Dancing Stars" enter the ballroom. And it's not just their dancing skills that will make them shine in their first performance - their glamorous costumes will also ensure that.

Lugner in glamorous red, Strigl in sexy pink
And they've already had a look - and made their choice. The first looks for the "Dancing Stars" premiere on March 14 at 8:15 pm on ORF 1 have been chosen!

Simone Lugner and Danilo Campisi (Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Simone Lugner and Danilo Campisi
(Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Anna Strigl and Herby Stanonik (Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Anna Strigl and Herby Stanonik
(Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Aaron Karl and Katya Mizera (Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Aaron Karl and Katya Mizera
(Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Fifi Pissecker and Conny Kreuter (Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Fifi Pissecker and Conny Kreuter
(Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Andi Wojta and Kati Kallus (Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Andi Wojta and Kati Kallus
(Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)

While Simone Lugner will be sweeping across the dance floor in a dream of red and glitter, influencer Anna Strigl will be going for sexy Latin vibes in pink.

As is so often the case, the men will be wearing tuxedos, but there will also be one or two eye-catchers, such as Aaron Karl. So you can look forward to it!

Eva Glawischnig and Dimitar Stefanin (Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Eva Glawischnig and Dimitar Stefanin
(Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Julia Cencig and Patrick Seebauer (Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Julia Cencig and Patrick Seebauer
(Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Heilwig Pfanzelter and Florian Gschaider (Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Heilwig Pfanzelter and Florian Gschaider
(Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Manuela Stöckl and Stefan Koubek (Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)
Manuela Stöckl and Stefan Koubek
(Bild: ORF/Hans Leitner)

Costumes from London and Spain
As in previous seasons, the "Dancing Stars" costumes for the shows come from London and Spain.

The creations will be viewed by ORF costume designer Sophia Tischler before the start of the show, and a suitable selection will then be made for each show together with the "Dancing Stars".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
