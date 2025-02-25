ECJ ruling
Defeat for Google in dispute over Android Auto
Google has suffered a setback in a dispute with Enel over an app from the supplier for Android Auto. The refusal of the internet company to guarantee the technical compatibility of a third-party app with the platform could constitute an abuse of a dominant market position, the European Court of Justice ruled in a landmark decision on Tuesday.
The European Court of Justice thus backed the Italian antitrust authority, which had imposed a fine of 102 million euros on Google. The US company had taken legal action against this before an Italian court, which had asked the European court for clarification on the interpretation of EU law.
Platform provider must offer technical template
In this case, Enel wanted to release the "JuicePass" app, which allows users to find and book charging stations for electric cars, for Android Auto. Google rejected this on the grounds that it lacked a specific technical template to make the app compatible with Android Auto.
If it is technically possible and the security of the platform is not jeopardized, the platform provider must develop such a template within a reasonable period of time and possibly for a reasonable fee, the judges ruled.
The decision cannot be appealed, but is not a judgment in the original proceedings. This will be made by the national court on the basis now published. "The decision of the Court of Justice is equally binding on other national courts when they have to rule on similar questions," explained the EU Court of Justice.
