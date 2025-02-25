Colin Hadler: already an old hand at the age of 23

At the tender age of 15, Colin Hadler from Graz wrote his first novel. "I wanted to be an actor, but the texts I had to perform were often too boring for me. So out of boredom, I started inventing stories myself," he recalls his beginnings in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. Now his fifth novel, "Seven Ways to Tell a Lie", has been published. Hadler may only be 23 years young, but he is now an old hand as an author: "That's a funny discrepancy. But it's not age that matters in writing, it's experience and the courage to try something new."