Fish attack! Zauchen celebrated with the Stoakoglers

"Heeeo, the Stoanis are here," echoed from the dressing room of the Spittal ice rink at 2 p.m. on Sunday, when Zauchen's championship party was already in full swing. Because in the second game of the "best of three" final series in Division II Central - which had started at 10.30 am - they beat Paternion 3:2 on the road after a penalty shoot-out. "The Stoakogler are our musical ritual, we're superstitious. But it brings good luck," beamed the relieved vice-chairman of Zauchen, Patrick Spitzer.