Hot: Where are the best doughnuts in Vienna?

"Krone" tests its way through Vienna

We put them to the test and tasted four different desserts made from yeast dough. The first stop is at the branch of the traditional Groissböck bakery on Favoritenstraße. Hardly anyone can walk past the display without getting a taste for a doughnut. We order a classic apricot doughnut, which is what most customers order here. "We sell 80 percent with apricot jam, 15 percent with vanilla cream and five percent with pistachio filling," says the sales clerk. Before we receive it on a plate, the pastry is sprinkled with powdered sugar once more. Either way, it tastes heavenly. It's not for nothing that the Groissböck pastry shop was named "Gault&Millau" doughnut emperor last year. And indeed, the dough is fluffy and the jam with a light rum flavor is delicious. Nevertheless, the sales clerk apologizes: "If you want really fresh doughnuts that have just come out of the fat, you have to come to the branch in Neilreichgasse."