100 World Cup victories
Historic Mikaela! Ski queen sheds tears
Historic day for a historic athlete! Mikaela Shiffrin can now call 100 Alpine Ski World Cup victories and a total of 155 podium places her own. Incredible successes! After her slalom triumph in Sestriere, the US American became emotional. When a video of her career to date was shown, the first tears flowed.
The US American is the first female racer to reach 100 victories in the Alpine Ski World Cup. Behind her in the mixed ranking are the Swede Ingemar Stenmark with 86 victories and compatriot Lindsey Vonn with 82. For the 29-year-old, however, it was also the 155th podium finish of her career, breaking the record held by the Swede Ingemar Stenmark.
The ski queen showed no nerves in the second slalom run in Sestriere. "I want to go into this race without any pressure and don't want to build up any expectations," explained the US-American in the ORF interview before the second run. In the end, she succeeded impressively! She won confidently and secured her 100th World Cup victory.
Things got emotional afterwards. For this special occasion, a video was also played in the finish area as part of the award ceremony. It showed selected scenes from her impressive career. A particularly emotional moment for the ski queen, with the first tears rolling down her cheeks.
However, when the US anthem was played a short time later, a broad grin returned to the 29-year-old's face. She also loudly showed off her singing skills and then joked with her opponents.
Instead of a home record, there was pain
Shiffrin was already on the attack in Killington in November for her 100th victory in the Alpine Ski World Cup. However, she suffered an abdominal muscle injury with a seven-centimetre-deep wound during the giant slalom and had to undergo surgery.
She made her comeback shortly before the World Championships, finishing as team combined world champion and fifth in the slalom in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. In the giant slaloms in Sestriere, she was 25th and missed out on qualifying for the second run.
Records and historic bests are always a special incentive for Shiffrin anyway. The lady skier recently won her 15th World Championship medal in Saalbach. The US American is now tied with Christl Cranz, the exceptional German skier of the 1930s, at the top of this ranking. Cranz also won 15 medals at the World Ski Championships.
Mixed ranking of most World Cup victories Alpine skiing women/men:
1. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) 100 wins *
2. Ingemar Stenmark (SWE) 86
3. Lindsey Vonn (USA) 82 *
4. Marcel Hirscher (AUT) 67
5. Annemarie Moser-Pröll (AUT) 62
6. Vreni Schneider (SUI) 55
7. Hermann Maier (AUT) 54
8. Alberto Tomba (ITA) 50
9. Renate Götschl (AUT) 46
. Marc Girardelli (LUX) 46
. Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) 46 * .
12. Marco Odermatt (SUI) 45 *
* still active
