The first accident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Achenkirch. In order to turn left from Achenseestraße into the village, a German man got into the turning lane. At the same time, a 28-year-old British man coming from Achenkirch drove into the junction. His car veered too far to the right, hit a guard rail and threatened to skid into the German's car. The German tried to swerve out of the way and collided with the car of an Austrian woman (43) who was trying to pass the turning car on Achenseestraße.