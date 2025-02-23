Four accidents in Tyrol
Two people injured and a lot of bodywork damage - that's the result of four drunk driving accidents that occurred on Tyrol's roads on Saturday. At Lake Achensee, a Briton caused an accident when turning off, in Ötztal a local driver crashed over an embankment, in Kössen there was a collision between three vehicles and in Zillertal an Austrian mowed down a wooden fence. In addition to alcohol, all the accidents involved one thing above all: bad luck.
The first accident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Achenkirch. In order to turn left from Achenseestraße into the village, a German man got into the turning lane. At the same time, a 28-year-old British man coming from Achenkirch drove into the junction. His car veered too far to the right, hit a guard rail and threatened to skid into the German's car. The German tried to swerve out of the way and collided with the car of an Austrian woman (43) who was trying to pass the turning car on Achenseestraße.
The 42-year-old wife of the German was slightly injured in the collision. An alcohol test was carried out on the British driver. According to the police, the test was positive.
A stroke of luck in a 15-meter crash
In the early evening, there was a crash in Vent in the rear Ötztal valley. There, a 21-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle on the Venter Straße for unknown reasons and crashed into a rock face on the right. When counter-steering, the car then left the road and, overturning several times, plunged around 15 meters down a slope towards Venter Ache and only came to a halt just before the water.
The local driver and his co-driver (18) were uninjured, but the vehicle was totaled. A breathalyzer test on the driver was positive, as reported by the police. His driver's license was confiscated and he will be reported to the Imst police station.
18-year-old causes crash involving three cars
Almost at the same time, there were dangerous scenes in the lowlands when an 18-year-old Dutchman in Kössen (Kitzbühel district) drove off a local road onto the main road far too fast and without braking and collided with the car of a local man (41), according to the police. The Austrian's car spun and was thrown over a traffic island against the car of a 69-year-old man.
As a result of the force, the 41-year-old's car was turned 180 degrees, hurled over a traffic island and finally against the car of a 69-year-old driver.
Die Polizei in einer Aussendung
Luckily, according to the police, neither the drivers nor their passengers were injured in the accident. Nevertheless, the crash had serious consequences for the 18-year-old Dutchman: He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and will now be charged with endangering physical safety.
Ramming a wooden fence far too fast
The fourth accident under the influence of alcohol took place shortly before midnight in the rear Zillertal valley. In Madseit, a district of the municipality of Tux, a local man (25) was driving his car out of the valley and ended up on the wrong side of the road. The car hit a wooden fence, overturned several times and finally came to a standstill around 100 meters further along the road.
The driver was able to free himself from the wreck. After first aid, he was taken to hospital in Schwaz with minor injuries. He also tested positive for alcohol. The Tuxer Straße was closed for around 1.5 hours after the accident.
