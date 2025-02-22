“Election of destiny”: CDU/CSU in Munich, drunk with victory

Söder, who got rid of his recently worn beard, stated that Germany needed to be put back in order. On migration, the economy. Away from the left-wing course, towards the citizens. Away with gender stereotyping and towards a rigorous migration policy. And: "We talk too little about the victims and too much about the perpetrators." Further conclusion: no coalition with the Greens. And on foreign policy and US President Donald Trump, who recently made disparaging remarks about the Europeans: "We may no longer be a great power, but we will not submit."