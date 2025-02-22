Combative tones
“Election of destiny”: CDU/CSU in Munich, drunk with victory
On the eve of the German parliamentary elections, the German CDU and CSU got into the mood for the time after the coalition government with a lot of self-praise and announcements. There were enormous security precautions and demonstrations in Munich.
The Löwenbräukeller in Munich is packed, as our neighbors would put it. On Saturdays, the beer house serves as the CDU/CSU's final event for the elections on Sunday. Queues like at Madame Tussauds. The conservatives are drunk with victory. The grandees are speaking.
Union far ahead in the polls
Host Markus Söder for the CSU, plus chancellor-to-be Friedrich Merz. The 69-year-old has been Federal Chairman since 2022. The CDU far ahead in the latest poll. They are at just under 30 percent. The SPD at 15 percent, behind the AfD.
Maximum security precautions in Munich
Maximum security precautions are in place in Munich. Recently, an Islamist ran into a crowd of people. This not only cost lives, but also fueled the election campaign. Police everywhere. Also to monitor demonstrations against the right and the CDU. The atmosphere outside is tense. Inside, the events are remembered. To militant tones. With bacon, pretzels, cheese - and lots of beer. Accompanied by brass band music.
Söder, who got rid of his recently worn beard, stated that Germany needed to be put back in order. On migration, the economy. Away from the left-wing course, towards the citizens. Away with gender stereotyping and towards a rigorous migration policy. And: "We talk too little about the victims and too much about the perpetrators." Further conclusion: no coalition with the Greens. And on foreign policy and US President Donald Trump, who recently made disparaging remarks about the Europeans: "We may no longer be a great power, but we will not submit."
Future chancellor speaks of "fateful elections"
Friedrich Merz picked up on what the powerful Bavarian had said and took it to the next level: after the "fateful elections" and the unspeakable traffic light government, the important issues will be tackled. For future generations. By the way: no matter who becomes the next chancellor, one thing is certain - the Löwenbräukeller will soon be full to bursting again. The "Starkbierfest" will take place from April 7 to 5. The queues will not get any shorter.
