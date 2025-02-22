Austria captain
Dragovic: “That’s the only reason we lost!”
After ten league games without defeat, Austria lost the top match of the Bundesliga against Red Bull Salzburg. Here are the comments on the game:
Aleksandar Dragovic (Austria captain via Sky): "We slept through the first twenty minutes - that's the only reason we lost! Of course we're disappointed, we really wanted to take the flow with us, but Salzburg also have quality. We lacked the final bite, the final punch. That hurts."
Stephan Helm (Austria coach): "I think that, despite everything, a little more would have been possible with a bit of luck. Our decision-making wasn't good enough at the start and we conceded a goal from the first counter-attack. That was an impact goal. We staggered, but we put everything we had into it, even in the second half when we had our situations. We should have got more out of that. We didn't reach our top level. That's a shame because we could have at least taken a point."
Thomas Letsch (Salzburg coach): "We fully deserved to win the game. All in all, Austria had more possession, but we only really conceded one and a half situations. The only annoying thing is that we didn't decide it earlier. We were the more aggressive team, we were keen to win the game. You saw a team that fought for each other, that wanted it badly."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.