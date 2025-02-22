Dragovic: “That’s the only reason we lost!”

Stephan Helm (Austria coach): "I think that, despite everything, a little more would have been possible with a bit of luck. Our decision-making wasn't good enough at the start and we conceded a goal from the first counter-attack. That was an impact goal. We staggered, but we put everything we had into it, even in the second half when we had our situations. We should have got more out of that. We didn't reach our top level. That's a shame because we could have at least taken a point."