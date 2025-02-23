Interview with an investor
“Greed is dangerous – you have to be hungry!”
In the "Krone" interview, Tyrolean entrepreneur Christian Jäger, also known as a "business angel" on the TV show "2 Minuten 2 Millionen", talks about his likes and dislikes.
"Krone": The new season of the Puls4 start-up show "2 Minuten 2 Millionen" started on February 20, 2025. You are once again taking your place in the studio as a "business angel" in an investor's chair. What can you already tell us about the 12th season?
Christian Jäger: The new season will be really interesting. For one thing, we are now six judges, and for another, the selection of start-ups is very good.
On the show, you like to attract attention with your casual remarks. How relaxed are you about your participation?
I am who I am. I like to laugh and have a loose lip. But I can't and won't pretend, even in front of a camera. Basically, I'm a serious person and it's important to me that promises are kept and that people can rely on the quality of my handshake.
What do you need to make it to the top?
Above all, a lot of stamina and a thick skin. But the people around you are also very important. That's why I don't like the term "self-made millionaire". You can only make it to the top if you have a good team and work well together. It's also good to have a strong partner in your private life who has your back. And people who protect you a little or help you with financing. But the most important thing is really to stay away from the naysayers and doubters. Because you can always find 100 reasons why something won't work. But there's also no shame in falling down once. The important thing is to get up again and keep going.
They manage a group of 27 companies. With the "milongroup" and the EasyMotionSkin EMS fitness equipment, you are also active in the fitness sector. Did this come about through your friendship with Arnold Schwarzenegger and bodybuilder Ralf Moeller?
I'm really close friends with Ralf. We met by chance and now have a real male friendship, which also continues in business. I have a very good relationship with Arnold. And I think that in his eyes I'm someone who does his thing very well. I like to listen to his advice and have also supported his charity activities for many years.
About the person
Full-blooded entrepreneur Christian Jäger unites a conglomerate of numerous companies under one roof in the group of companies of the same name. The Tyrolean-born entrepreneur's portfolio includes publishing services, real estate, venture capital, sports management and medtech projects such as the electrostimulation-based fitness suit EasyMotionSkin. Jäger, who turns 60 this August, lives in Seefeld and is the father of three children.
You started your own business at the age of 22. Is there anything you would do differently with the knowledge you have today?
Well, I have to say that the worst thing for me was that I once forgot to say "yes" in time. I had a huge offer in the three-digit million range for one of my companies, which was active in the lottery sector. But I waited too long and then the state lottery treaty came along and advertising was banned. From that day on, the company was almost worthless. But in business, you can't be too greedy.
Don't you have to be a bit greedy to be successful?
No, you don't have to be greedy at all, you have to be hungry. Greed is dangerous. If you are too greedy, you can quickly go completely broke. That's why it makes more sense to be hungry.
You have financed the construction of a school in Africa (Sierra Leone) for up to 700 children. You named the school "Dr. Manfred Jäger School" in honor of your father, who passed away in 2011. The ground-breaking ceremony for a second school in Tanzania is in two weeks' time. Do you already know the name of the school?
If my finances and health allow, I will open a school every year and call it "Dr. Manfred Jäger School". My father was a wonderful and fine man. He never pushed, but gave advice and was always ready to help wherever he could. That is why I would like to associate him with the schools. The projects run under Waris Dirie's "Desert Flower Foundation".
