“Greed is dangerous – you have to be hungry!”

What do you need to make it to the top?

Above all, a lot of stamina and a thick skin. But the people around you are also very important. That's why I don't like the term "self-made millionaire". You can only make it to the top if you have a good team and work well together. It's also good to have a strong partner in your private life who has your back. And people who protect you a little or help you with financing. But the most important thing is really to stay away from the naysayers and doubters. Because you can always find 100 reasons why something won't work. But there's also no shame in falling down once. The important thing is to get up again and keep going.