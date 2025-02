“I mustn’t take myself too seriously either”

The reception room already looks quite acceptable, but the "rest" will probably take a little more time. "The curtains in the living room are being replaced and a wall of books is missing. The bed is still in my old bedroom. It's 20 years old and from Möbelix, but the Mühlviertel mattress is filled with horsehair and sheep's wool. I lie perfectly on it," says the new provost of St. Florian Abbey with a smile during a tour of his private rooms. There is a chapel directly behind the bedroom. For praying and meditating. Mass is often celebrated here with a small group. Klaus Sonnleitner is the new head of the Augustinian canons' monastery and wants to breathe new life into the old church walls.