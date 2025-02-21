Beatings, coercion
“Gang of boys” attacked young people
Assault, threats, coercion: The list of crimes committed by a gang of teenagers in Mattersburg in recent weeks is long.
The first charges were filed at the beginning of the year. At that time, a 17-year-old was injured in the face and shoulder by an attack from another youth. Then, in mid-February, the next incidents occurred during arguments between several young people: A 17-year-old from the district of Mattersburg was punched in the face and ribs on February 16 and suffered injuries. Another attack the next day: a 14-year-old from Mattersburg was slightly injured in the face.
Four boys identified
Investigations by the Provincial Criminal Police Office quickly led the officers on the trail of four youths aged between 14 and 17. Three are from the district of Mattersburg, one 17-year-old from the district of Eisenstadt Umgebung. They are said to have terrorized, beaten, coerced and threatened their peers.
Head of the gang in custody
The 17-year-old is known to the police. He has already been convicted three times for violent and property offenses. After his arrest on Thursday, he refused to testify to the charges. He is now in custody. The other members of the gang have been released. A manhunt is underway for two other, currently unknown perpetrators.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
