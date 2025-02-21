“Gang of boys” attacked young people

The first charges were filed at the beginning of the year. At that time, a 17-year-old was injured in the face and shoulder by an attack from another youth. Then, in mid-February, the next incidents occurred during arguments between several young people: A 17-year-old from the district of Mattersburg was punched in the face and ribs on February 16 and suffered injuries. Another attack the next day: a 14-year-old from Mattersburg was slightly injured in the face.