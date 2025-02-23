“Rural exodus” is causing the bacon belt to grow further

Statistics Austria's population balance for the vast country shows one thing very clearly: the boom regions all border on the federal capital. The districts of Bruck an der Leitha (+14.42 %), Gänserndorf (+10.90 %) and Tulln (+10.42 %) have managed to surpass the 100,000 population mark in the past ten years. The other regions surrounding Vienna have also seen population growth of more than 5 percent - with the exception of Mödling, although this could be due to the price of land there.