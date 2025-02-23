Where there is an influx
“Rural exodus” is causing the bacon belt to grow further
More and more people have moved to the districts around Vienna in the last ten years. Or to the country's largest cities. The Waldviertel, on the other hand, has lost inhabitants.
Statistics Austria's population balance for the vast country shows one thing very clearly: the boom regions all border on the federal capital. The districts of Bruck an der Leitha (+14.42 %), Gänserndorf (+10.90 %) and Tulln (+10.42 %) have managed to surpass the 100,000 population mark in the past ten years. The other regions surrounding Vienna have also seen population growth of more than 5 percent - with the exception of Mödling, although this could be due to the price of land there.
The big cities are also booming
The two largest cities in Lower Austria have also recorded significantly above-average immigration rates. The state capital St. Pölten, for example, has gained more than 7,000 main residents since 2015, which corresponds to an increase of 13.29 percent. In Wiener Neustadt, an increase of almost 6,200 residents (+14.4%) means that the city is now close to the 50,000 mark.
Border regions lose inhabitants
The trend is reversed in the much-cited rural areas. The district of Lilienfeld and the border regions in the Waldviertel have recorded a negative population trend since 2015, with the district of Gmünd shrinking the most at -4.89%. The districts of Waidhofen an de Thaya, Horn and Zwettl have also recorded a decline in population. And even Waidhofen an der Ybbs, the most "rural" of all the statutory towns in Lower Austria, has lost inhabitants over the past ten years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.